OLEAN — New COVID-19 cases continue to be tallied, non-emergency procedures are canceled and local healthcare workers go to work each day with the fear they might bring the virus home to loved ones.
Since 2020, healthcare workers have faced more than the usual daunting conditions in caring for area patients, and the Zonta Club of Olean and Napoli Pizza made a gesture this week to let them know they are supported.
“Zonta’s mission is to empower and support women by empowering and supporting those in the community who do the same,” said Ann Marie Sitter Tompkins, president of the Zonta Club in Olean. “We wanted to make sure our health care workers know they are appreciated and are integral members of our community.”
The Zonta Club partnered with Napoli Pizza to deliver pizza to healthcare workers at Olean General Hospital on Thursday. Additionally, the club purchased cookies from Jackie’s Farm Fresh in Salamanca to sweeten the meal.
“We have worked with Zonta in the past and know how wonderful the organization is,” said Anthony Procacci, owner of Napoli Pizza. “When we heard that Zonta was planning to do something to show its appreciation for our nurses and other employees, we wanted to be part of it.”
Healthcare workers are not the only ones in the community working on the frontlines of the pandemic. In the spring, Zonta plans to reach out to area educators with a similar show of support. Zonta members also encourage others in the community to show their support in any way they can.
For more information about Zonta, contact the club at Oleanzonta@gmail.com.