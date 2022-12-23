Zoning Board of Appeals

Ron White of Clark Patterson Lee architects (left) and YMCA of the Southern Tier CEO Jeff Townsend present to the Olean city Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday at the Olean Municipal Building.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — A legal question sidelined a zoning issue for the YMCA’s Erick Laine Outdoor Center until early next year.

The city Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday tabled a request from the Olean YMCA to vary from city code for setbacks and parking spaces until Jan. 12 to get input from the city attorney on an issue of property owner names.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

