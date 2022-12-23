OLEAN — A legal question sidelined a zoning issue for the YMCA’s Erick Laine Outdoor Center until early next year.
The city Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday tabled a request from the Olean YMCA to vary from city code for setbacks and parking spaces until Jan. 12 to get input from the city attorney on an issue of property owner names.
Board member Charlotte Hardy noted that three of the properties involved in the project are listed under various names — two under the YMCA of Olean NY and Bradford PA, and one under YMCA of the Twin Tiers. She indicated the discrepancy could lead to problems down the road, such as a legal challenge from a third party.
She also noted one of the properties — Cattaraugus County property records indicate 1120 Buffalo St. — still has an outstanding tax bill of about $650.
“It is premature before you cross your ‘T’s and dot your ‘I’s,” Hardy said, indicating that such issues were “red flags” on previous projects before the board in her 30-year tenure.
Zoning board member Otto Tertinek motioned to table the variance and seek advice from city attorney Jack Hart before moving on the motion. Under city code, the zoning board has 60 days from the public hearing to make a decision on the variance.
Announced in late February, YMCA officials plan to construct amenities including a splash park, winter park with skating rink, an airnasium — an outdoor gym — green spaces and fire pits. While construction is expected next year, crews began leveling structures on the site to make way for the project earlier this month.
To complete the project as planned, YMCA officials are seeking a setback variance for the center’s bathhouse — allowing it to be built three feet from the sidewalk, rather than the 15 feet required under the code. The YMCA is also seeking a variance for parking spaces at the site, which is calculated by city code based on square footage — around 130 under the formula.
Charles Carney of 432 N. 10th St. told the board he was concerned over parking near the center, noting “they kind of make it tight from time to time” with heavy usage requiring offstreet parking during peak hours. He added he was particularly concerned about overflows from the parking lots “if it’s crazy, it’s 90 degrees out” and people are clamoring to use the facility.
Jeff Townsend, CEO of the YMCA, noted the Y has only about 70% of the members it had before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the main facility in Olean saw around 29,000 check-ins during 2022 — about 87 per day.
“We’re anticipating an additional 15 to 30 families will use the center during our evening peak time,” he said.
As to parking, Townsend noted that the YMCA has moved its day care operation and the former daycare site’s roughly 50 parking spots off North 10th Street should serve as overflow for the project’s end users.
Townsend also noted that the planned setup is for members to use the main YMCA entrance off of Wayne Street to access the outdoor center, helping to avoid congestion on 10th Street.
Another resident asked if the hearing was to discuss the project in general, with board member Kelly Sweet noting the city planning board will be discussing the site plan for the project.
The city planning board will meet in a special meeting Wednesday on the site plan for the property. Under the city code, a public hearing will need to be held at a later date before the site plan can be approved by the planning board.