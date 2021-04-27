Springtime with it’s warmer temperatures and gentle rains brings forth the annual succession of spring wildflowers to Cattaraugus County.
Two of the early spring wildflowers are trillium — red and white — and trout lilies.
After holding back from cool temperatures earlier in the month, the two wildflowers began showing up in the usual places in the Zoar Valley Multiple Use area near Gowanda.
No sooner did the earliest of the flowers bloom, they were hit with several inches of snow. Most held on until the melting temperatures came a few days later.
