GOWANDA — The Valentine Flats Trail and parking lot at the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area have reopened temporarily — just in time to view early spring wildflowers.
The trail, off Valentine Flats Road in the town of Persia near Gowanda was temporarily closed last month to remove some trees as the state Department of Environmental Conservation prepares to construct a new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant trail this summer.
The Valentine Flats parking area and trail will close again during the summer for construction of the new trail. DEC will notify the public prior to the summer closure.
The addition of the new trail at Valentine Flats is among several improvements to promote public safety and enhance the visitor experience at one of Western New York’s most scenic and ecologically diverse natural areas.
In the meantime, early spring wildflowers including trout lilies and trillium have begun to blossom on the trail into Valentine Flats and the Zoar Valley Gorge.