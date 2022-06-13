BRADFORD, Pa. — This past weekend was the 90th Anniversary Celebration for Zippo Manufacturing, but it was also the 25th anniversary of the day the Zippo/Case Museum and Flagship Store opened to the public.
During the 90th anniversary celebration over the weekend, Zippo displayed plans for a renovated museum/store, to open in the summer of 2023.
“Since this is also the 25th anniversary of the Zippo/Case Museum opening, we created a beautiful line of lighters and pocket knives, available exclusively at the Flagship Store," said museum and flagship store manager Kyle Kleiderlein. "As soon as we opened the grounds, collectors were lining up to be the first to purchase these collectibles and other commemorative products."
A seven-panel display of renderings for the new museum/store included the message: “These concept renderings show the design for the upcoming Zippo/Case Museum and Flagship Store renovation. Stop by in Summer of 2023 to see in person.”
Katie Zapel, archives manager for the Zippo family of brands, said Zippo’s 90th anniversary celebration was the perfect way to share the news regarding the museum/store.
“Zippo and Case have continued to make history in the 25 years since the museum opened, and the renovation will allow us to showcase not only the companies’ early history, but also welcome visitors into the future of these two American brands," she said.
During the celebrations on Saturday, museum staff offered regular guided tours throughout the museum for interested patrons.
IT WAS A LITTLE MORE than eight decades ago that George Blaisdell happened to witness a friend attempt to light a lady’s cigarette on a windy day — and fail miserably. It was from this encounter that Blaisdell had the brilliant idea to create a windproof lighter.
Today, Blaisdell’s grandson, George Duke, is the owner of Zippo Manufacturing.
Speaking about his family’s business celebrating such a monumental anniversary, Duke said, “There are a lot of different emotions. I came on board 45 years ago and when I think back on how much has changed during my time — it’s truly remarkable. There have been enormous changes at Zippo during my time.”
Duke especially extended thanks to the thousands of employees who have worked for Zippo over the past 90 years.
“Some families have had three generations of folks who have worked for the company — which has been such an incredible honor," Duke said. "Although this incredible event is an honor for me, it also is a testament and honor for our dedicated employees throughout the years. In some cases, our employees gave their entire working lives to Zippo. Without our employees we would be nothing."
Duke said 2021 saw the best year in the entire history of the company, "which is really quite something to achieve and for the employees to be proud of.”
Although smoking is on a great decline around the globe, Zippo has realized the importance of focusing on diversifying its product line.
“We see a bright future and product diversification will play a key and central role, as the company grows in the future,” Duke said. “We have an incredibly talented group of individuals here — the strongest team I’ve ever seen in the company, who possess very special talents. Their talent and dedication will help us reach our goals. The future looks very bright and very exciting.
“I look forward to being around for the 100th anniversary,” he said.