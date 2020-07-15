BRADFORD, Pa. — The Bradford Zippo Lighter Club announced that because of the cancellation of the in-person July 18 swap meet an online Zoom meeting is set for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. that day.
Two BZLC administrators, Dan DeMato and Kelly Brennan, are handling all logistics for the Zoom call. They report that more than 140 participants from 25 different countries will participate.
The club, headed by Ron Orris, says the event will feature an interview with noted Zippo designer Claudio Mazzi of Modena, Italy, who does airbrushed paintings on Zippo lighters. Participants will also hear from Zippo senior brand manager Lucas Johnson about some new products. Many of the club’s international collectors will also have open chats on various topics.
There will be many giveaway items and participants will be automatically entered for the random drawings.
Anyone who would like to be part of this Zoom meeting should go to Bradford Zippo Lighter Club Facebook page and join the page. Then they can sign up for the Zoom meeting. People can also visit https://bzlc.weebly.com/ for more information regarding agenda, giveaways, and to sign up.
The Bradford Zippo Lighter Club is not endorsed or associated with the Zippo Manufacturing Co.