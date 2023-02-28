Made in Bradford

BRADFORD, Pa. — The Zippo/Case Museum invites Bradford-based makers and artisans to apply for free booth space at the upcoming “Made in Bradford” celebration slated for July 15, to be held rain or shine on the museum grounds.

Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Zippo Manufacturing Company’s acquisition of the W.R. Case and Sons Cutlery Co. brand, the event will celebrate Bradford’s rich history of innovation, creativity and entrepreneurialism.

