ALFRED — Alfred State College recognized Jenna Zetwick, assistant professor in the Allied Health Department, as the recipient of the Student Advocate Award.
Presented to a college employee who has made a profound impact on students. Each fall, a student advocate is honored from nominations of just first-year students.
“She is such a positive teacher that keeps our entire class going especially on the harder, more overwhelming days,” commented one of Zetwick’s nominators. “She is like a mother and is our biggest supporter getting through this challenging program.”
Another nominator noted, “Jenna always goes out of her way to make sure everyone is understanding the content and if students are okay mentally and physically.”
Numerous nominations noted that Zetwick understands the students and is always offering help to the class. She has a good and positive relationship with her students.
Zetwick received a golden apple for all that she has done to help students during the annual New Student Convocation.