OLEAN — The Olean Meditation Center’s fall interfaith series, Spiritual Teachings Across Traditions, continues with a program on Zen and Matters of the Heart with Barbara Meido Anderson.
This event begins at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the Center, 2275 Dugan Road, Olean. The public is invited. Refreshment is provided and a donation is requested.
The program features two half-hour talks: “Thinking with your Heart” and “On Heart Break.” Meido’s presentations integrate intelligence, warm humor, a literary aesthetic and spiritual understanding.
After the talks, Meido, resident guiding teacher at O-An Zendo, will join us via Zoom (projected on a large screen) to respond to comments and questions. The program closes with Meido’s explanation of the fundamental importance of “just sitting.”
A previously announced program by Ben Howard will be rescheduled for the spring. For more information, visit OleanMeditation.org.