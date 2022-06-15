OLEAN — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the endorsed Republican in the GOP primary for New York governor, will hold a campaign rally in Lincoln Park at noon today.
Zeldin, coming off the first Republican debate Monday night in New York City, confirmed his visit to Olean with Cattaraugus County Republican Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. on Tuesday.
Keis went about notifying county lawmakers and Olean city Republican officials to assembly a crowd of 20-25 GOP supporters at the park gazebo on short notice.
After speaking and meeting people, Keis hopes to get Zeldin to tour some local businesses.
“If he’s got enough time, I’d love to have him tour North Union Street and meet some people,” Keis said.
Zeldin, a Long Island congressman, is flying into Buffalo and driving down to Cattaraugus County, Keis said. Once he leaves here, he’s driving to Corning for a fundraiser.
He is not stopping in either Chautauqua or Allegany counties on this trip.
Keis said Zeldin has stopped twice before in Cattaraugus County since he was named the presumptive nominee by state Republican party leaders. He met with a small group of Republicans at Sprague’s Restaurant in Portville several months ago and was in Ellicottville last month.
Zeldin’s primary opponents include former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who ran unsuccessfully against Andrew Cuomo in 2014; businessman Harry Wilson, and Andrew Giuliani, son of the former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
They will appear in the June 28 primary for governor. Democrats statewide will also choose a nominee from candidates including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Tom Suozzzi of Long Island and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.