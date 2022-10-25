Gov Race

Rep. Lee Zeldin (left) and Gov. Kathy Hochul

 File photos

ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin are scheduled to face off tonight in what is expected to be their only debate and as some polls indicate the race is tightening with voters increasingly concerned about crime and inflation.

The respective campaigns of the Democratic governor and her Republican challenger have been haggling for months about how many debates they would schedule and in what forums. Zeldin has pushed for more debates on multiple platforms while Hochul has agreed to only tonight’s debate (7 p.m.) that will be televised by Spectrum News NY1 and will also be broadcast on Spectrum News channels in New York.

