U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican seeking the nomination to run for governor in 2022, says his campaign is “about saving New York.”
Touring Western New York and the Southern Tier, he stopped Friday morning at a gathering of area Republicans for breakfast at Sprague’s Maple Farms in Portville. He then headed for the Allegany County Fair in Angelica.
“It’s great to be back,” Zeldin said of visiting WNY. “We’ve been out here multiple times already since announcing for governor at the beginning of April. We look forward to coming back over and over again.”
Zeldin, who has represented New York’s 1st Congressional District on Long Island since 2015, announced his candidacy for governor in April. He enjoys the most widespread support from GOP leaders across the state and is the presumptive nominee.
The congressman said it is important for state residents outside the New York City area to feel they are represented and have a voice in Albany.
“I believe there is a need for balance in Albany, a geographic balance and a political balance,” he said.
Zeldin said embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been in office for too long and the state is at a breaking point. Cuomo faces multiple scandals and investigations, from his handling of COVID-19 deaths in the state’s nursing homes to accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct from multiple women.
Cuomo faced calls even from New York Democrats to resign earlier this year — calls that have diminished as the governor has stood fast in his post. Despite seeming vulnerability in statewide polls, he plans to seek an unprecedented fourth term.
“I’m hearing from residents throughout Western New York and the Southern Tier about how they are hitting their breaking point,” Zeldin said. “They feel like their families, their communities, their employers are all hitting their breaking points, too.”
Zeldin noted that many former Upstate residents have left New York in recent years or said they are planning to move. Although 2020 census data shows the state population increased overall by about 800,000 people since 2010, the past two years the state has lost population and will lose a seat in Congress.
Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties lost a combined 15,000 people, according to the Census.
Zeldin, an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, said there are key issues state residents are passionate about, including cost of living, loss of jobs, improving public safety and strengthening the quality of education, and they want to see a change in direction with them.
“Our campaign is going to continue to work hard all across the state to earn the vote of millions of New Yorkers,” he said.
Later Friday, at the Allegany County Fair in Angelica, Zeldin walked the grounds and greeted fair-goers.
Stepping carefully through the cow barn, he stopped to admire Apricot the calf, tended by Mary Burrows of Friendship. The congressman said he recently visited a 3,000-cow Upstate dairy farm and was aware of the problems facing New York farmers — including how disrupted market points at the onset of the pandemic hurt dairy farmers.
At the horse barn, Zeldin expressed awe at the size of a 2,400-pound draft horse, telling the owner that earlier in the week he had met with the head of the New York State Farm Bureau.
He said a problem that Upstate New Yorkers face is that state government is primarily under the control of four downstate counties and New York City.
”Every voice in the state needs to be heard ... all the people need to have representation,” he said. “The voters can restore balance in the state government in 2022.”
He also talked about the First Amendment and concerns about limiting access on social media platforms, saying, “We can have disagreements and debates but efforts to silence the opinion of others belongs in some other country, not ours.”
Zeldin grew up in Suffolk County and attended the State University of New York at Albany and then Albany Law School. After completing the Army ROTC program, he served four years on active duty and in 2006 was deployed to Iraq with the 82nd Airborne Division. He is a lieutenant colonel in the Reserves.
Zeldin was elected to the state Senate in 2010, serving New York’s 3rd Senate District, and he won his congressional seat in 2014.
A strong supporter of former President Donald Trump during Trump’s single term in office, Zeldin was one of four New York Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results. Zeldin has explained his vote was made over concerns about many on-the-fly changes that unelected officials in states — Pennsylvania and Georgia among them — made to voting procedures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He believes those changes should have been made by the states’ legislatures.