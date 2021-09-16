A special youth-only pheasant hunting weekend will be held in Western New York Oct. 9-10, with pheasants stocked on public lands in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation said the youth-only hunt is scheduled one week prior to the regular pheasant hunting season and enables junior hunters ages 12-15 years old to hunt pheasants with a licensed adult companion.
The 2021-22 regular pheasant hunting season opens Oct. 16.
“The youth-only pheasant hunting weekend helps acclimate junior hunters to upland game bird hunting while fewer hunters are afield,” DEC Region 9 acting director Chad Staniszewski said. “This special hunt also provides a great opportunity for experienced hunters to share safe hunting practices and values with the next generation of hunters.”
Junior hunters must be accompanied by a licensed adult hunter during the youth pheasant hunt. Accompanying adults are not allowed to possess a firearm or take a pheasant during this special season.
In Cattaraugus County, pheasants will be released in the Conewango Swamp Wildlife Management Area, Harwood Lake Multiple Use Area, the Red House area in Allegany State Park (off Wolf Run and Upper Bay State roads) and the Allegheny Reservoir Wildlife Management Area off Onoville Road.
Hunters wanting to hunt pheasants in Allegany State Park are reminded they must pick up a free hunting permit at the administration building near Red House Lake before hunting in the park. Small game hunting is not allowed in Allegany State Park during the regular big game season from Nov. 20-Dec. 12.
In Allegany County, pheasants will be released in Keeney Swamp Wildlife Management Area of the town of Birdsall and Hanging Bog WMA in New Hudson.
DEC will release approximately 4,900 adult ring-necked pheasants from its Reynolds Game Farm on WNY lands open to public hunting. A complete statewide list of pheasant release sites is available on DEC’s website.
A pheasant chick program provides pheasant hunting opportunities through a partnership between DEC, hunters, 4-H youth and landowners interested in rearing and releasing pheasants. Birds from this program are released before the season opens and disperse widely, presenting a greater challenge for experienced hunters.