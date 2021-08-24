The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Zoey Kota.
Zoey is the daughter of David Kota and Tricia Miller and has graduated from Gowanda Central School.
Zoey has done much for her school and community. She has been the assistant softball coach for New York Diamond Girls for three years, has played varsity softball for six years and held the position of captain for three years. Zoey has been a member and treasurer of the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) Club for three years and a member of the band for one year.
She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and has played varsity soccer for one year. Zoey has played varsity basketball for three years and varsity volleyball for two years, earning a spot as captain.
Showing her hard work, Zoey has earned several awards. She has received the Geraldine Plumer Award for demonstrating the characteristics of a dedicated team player of various teams. Zoey has also earned Divisional First Team for softball twice and the New York State Academic Excellence Scholarship. She graduated from Gowanda Central as the class salutatorian. Zoey has a wide range of hobbies including, fishing, hiking, working out, camping, sports and photography.
Her future plans are to attend college and medical school to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon. She is described by the school resource officer as “an outgoing, smart student with a great sense of community and team-first mindset.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be graduating high school in 2022, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.