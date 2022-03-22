The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Zachary Buckner. Zach is the son of Amy and Ryan Buckner and is a senior at Portville Central School.
Zach has contributed many hours of volunteer service to his community and school. He has helped with religious education activities at Saint Mary’s Basilica including spaghetti dinners and the church’s annual festival for six years. He has volunteered as a coach for youth soccer for six years and has helped referee youth basketball games for six years. Zach has helped arrange the Mother’s Candle Lighting Ceremony for 12 years, has volunteered at the youth winter soccer concession stands, has helped coach t-ball for two years, and has been a member of the Theater Club as a member of the stage crew for one year. He has been a member of the band for five years and the chorus for five years earning All-County for three years and attended Solo-Festival earning high scores.
Zachary has played several sports and worked hard academically as well. He has played baseball for one year, basketball for two years, and has played soccer since the age of four. Zach has earned the Sportsmanship Award in soccer several times, has been a member of the National Technical Honor Society for two years and has received the Perfect Attendance Award twice. He is currently taking college level classes in media communication and is a member of Skills USA in which he has been nominated by his peers to hold a leadership role.
His future plans are to attend college for sports marketing through graphic design. Zach is described by his media communications tech teacher and school counselor as a kind, caring, compassionate and artistic individual who is dedicated to giving back to his community.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school next year, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award.