Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient Violet VanGuilder.
Violet is the daughter of Jennifer and Dr. Thayaparan Mathanakaran and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Violet has done much for her community and school. She has been a member of the Donate Life Club for three years volunteering at the Home Show as a Vendor and signing people up to become organ donors. Violet has been a member of Sources of Strength for two years. Sources of Strength (SOS) is a club that invites students that are peer leaders to recognize signs of suicide in others. This suicide awareness, prevention and anti-bullying group focuses on creating positive peer influence and she has worked hard within her school and community to embody all that SOS stands for.
Violet has also been a member of the Interact Club for three years. The Interact Club gives students ages 12 through 18 the opportunity to do community service projects to build leadership skills. Additionally, Violet has been a volunteer at the SPCA spending time with the animals.
Other school activities that Violet has participated in include the cross country team for five years, earning the position of captain, and track and field for four years. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and has earned Excellence Awards in both Earth Science and Biology. Violet has also participated in classes at the AKT Combatives Academy learning Martial Arts for 10 years and has been offered a job as an assistant instructor.
Violet’s future plans are to attend college as a double major and earn degrees in education and pre-medical. She is described by her school counselor as “one of the most conscientious students at Allegany-Limestone who is kind to everyone and works tirelessly on her academics.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator, at (716) 938-2617.