Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Tyler Burkett.
Tyler is the son of Darla Silsby and graduated in June from Portville Central School.
Tyler has been involved in several school and community programs. He has given tours for Olean’s Career and Technical Education Center to sophomores and helped the Drama Club with music and setting up.
He has played baseball for three years. He also participated in St. Bonaventure’s Communications Day, taking part in a photography competition in which he and others were tasked with creating a project, United State of Media; Using Media to Unite in Divided Times.
During the competition, Tyler took on a leadership role by developing ideas, getting the photographs and presenting the project to a judging panel, earning his team first place.
Academically, Tyler has worked hard. He has earned honor roll, high honor roll, perfect attendance and an Outstanding Student Award. Tyler enjoys photography, Photoshop, hiking and gaming.
He plans are to attend college for game and interactive design and ultimately become a game designer or tester.
Tyler is described by his teacher, Ms. Christensen, as being “compassionate, kind and self-motivated.”
Nominations for the 2020 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who has just graduated high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau program coordinator, at ajcrosson@cattco.org.