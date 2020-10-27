Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Torianne Morrow.
Torianne is the daughter of Lisa and Kip Morrow and is a senior at Portville Central School.
Torianne has lent numerous hours to her community through various programs, including Toys for Tots for six years and the Genesis House for three years making luminaria. She was a counselor at Theater Camp and helped clean up the St. Bonaventure and Portville cemeteries.
Torianne has participated in the Top Soccer program for three years, helping a young person with a disability learn how to play soccer. She has volunteered at the Art and Antique Show for two years, St. John’s Souls for Soles Walk for three years and Portville’s McGreevy Run for three years. She volunteered to make masks for county and nursing home employees totaling more than 60 community service hours and served free lunches at Portville American Legion during the pandemic.
Not only did Torianne come up with the idea to make the masks and have free lunches, but she organized everything and helped serve as well. She also babysat for free during the pandemic so that parents could work without the added stress of daycare costs.
Torianne has been involved in many school activities. She has played soccer for four years, earning the position of captain her senior year and the Sportsmanship Award. She has also participated in track and field for six years, has been a football cheerleader for three years and a competitive cheerleader for three years, earning Athlete of the Month.
Torianne has participated in Solofest, Olean Community Theater productions and talent shows for eight years. She has been a member of the Art Society Club and the International Club. In addition, Torianne has been a member of the Student Council for six years and has been a member of the National Honor Society. Not only has Torianne achieved a high grade point average, but she is taking college courses. She has earned the Perfect Attendance Award and has been on the high honor roll throughout middle school and high school.
Torianne’s future plans are to attend college majoring in chemistry and pharmaceutical and minor in marketing. She is described by a family friend as a “kind and caring individual who is constantly putting other people first.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator, at 938-2617.