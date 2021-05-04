Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Saidy Bolya.
Saidy is the daughter of Catherine Jones and Andrew Bolya and is a senior at Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School.
Saidy has been involved in many school and community activities. She has been an American Legion Auxiliary member for one year and has been a member of the Empire Girls Sate for one year. Saidy has served in the Cattaraugus County Youth Government Internship Program for one year and was elected president of the program. She has been a member of the Future Business Leaders of America for two years and earned first place at a regional competition for business law and entrepreneurship.
She has played varsity volleyball for two years and has been an All-State Band participant for four years, playing the clarinet. She has earned first chair and was selected for the Buffalo State Honors Band. Saidy has also organized a fundraiser for a veteran suicide prevention program that raised more than $3,000.
Academically, Saidy has worked hard. Not only has she been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, but has been on the high honor roll throughout high school. Her interests include political debates, research and advocating for the environment, all while holding a part-time job. Her future plans are to attend college for business and politics. Saidy is described by her teacher as a “hardworking leader among her peers.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.