The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Ruth Scordo. Ruth is the daughter of Holly and Antonio Scordo III and is a senior at Olean High School.
Ruth has volunteered many hours of service to the community and her school. She has been a Peer Tutor for two years and has participated in Seniors with Skills Online Buddy Program for one year. She has been a member of the World with Water Club for four years and has been a co-president for the Thirst Project, which has a goal to build freshwater wells in developing countries that need safe, clean drinking water.
Ruth has been a member of the Gay Straight Alliance Club for three years, has been a member of the varsity track team for one year and has played the trumpet in the band for four years. She has been a class officer for four years, one year as the secretary and the other three years as the vice president. Other activities include Theater Workshop and All-State Chorus.
Academically, Ruth has worked hard and received several awards. She has been a member of the Model United Nations and has earned the Best New Delegate Award. Ruth has been a Poetry Out Loud Regional Competitor for three years and has been a Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference attendee and volunteer. Ruth’s future plans are to continue volunteering and helping other people. She is described by her school counselor as an empathetic student who is naturally bright and hardworking.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator at (716) 938-2617.