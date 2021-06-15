The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Regina Tkacik. She is the daughter of James and Regina Tkacik and is a senior at Portville Central School.
Regina has done much for her community and school. Through St. Mary’s Basilica, Regina has volunteered many hours. She has helped at the St. Mary’s Festival for six years, has aided at several spaghetti dinners over the past three years and has assisted at Christmas dinners for three years. Regina has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and has been the Social Media Advisor for one of those years.
She has been a member of the Physics Club for three years, serving as president for one year and treasurer for one year. Regina has been a member of the Student Council for two years and the International Club for two years, serving one year as treasurer and one year as president.
In addition to community and school service, Regina has been involved with several sports teams while excelling in academics. She has played Portville basketball for six years and Portville volleyball for six years, earning the NYS Sportsmanship Award at the NYS Volleyball Championships. Other teams that Regina has played on include the Octane Volleyball Club for six years and OC Beach Club for four years. She has earned the Scholar Athlete Award and third place in the Alfred State Science Fair. Additionally, Regina has been on the high honor roll for six years.
Regina’s future plans are to attend school to pursue a career as a physician. She is described by her school counselor as being “someone who leads through her positive demeanor and giving nature.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.