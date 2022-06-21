The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Paige Johnson. Paige is the daughter of Tammy Johnson and is a senior at Randolph Central School.
Paige has been active in her school and the community. She has done volunteer work at the East Randolph United Methodist Church and has participated in the Government Internship Program. Paige has collected food for the food pantry and has volunteered at the Community Cupboard. She has been a Girl Scout, volunteering with Camp Timbercrest and has completed a number of other volunteer activities through her troop.
Paige has worked hard and held several leadership positions. She has been a member of Future Farmers of America for six years serving as secretary for two terms and is currently the president. Paige has attended the 2021 National Future Farmers of America Convention in Indiana earning gold and her team received silver. Additionally, she has competed in FFA competitions at the local, state and national levels. Paige has played volleyball for six years, has been a member and the secretary of the student council for a year and earned the Scholar Athlete Award two years in a row. She has also been a member of the National Honor Society for two years holding the position of Secretary and is in the top 10 of her graduating class.
Paige’s future plans are to pursue a career as a social worker and help children in the foster care system. She is described by her guidance counselor as a well-rounded and hardworking student.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.