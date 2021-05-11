Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Olivia Marshall.
Olivia is the daughter of Jessica Marshall and is a senior at Portville Central School.
Olivia has done much for her community through volunteer service. She has worked at the Warming House for three years, UPMC Cole Hospital for three years and Portville Historical Society for three years. Olivia helped at the polls during the 2020 presidential election and has been a member of the Access the Polls Organization, which is a disability activism group. She has volunteered at the Pfieffer Nature Center for one year and the Evangola Beach Clean Up for five years during the summer.
Olivia has organized and secured funding for a school composting bin project and has participated in Allegany County’s Youth Court for two years helping to give youth who have committed a crime a second chance before entering the criminal justice system.
Not only has Olivia been involved in the community, but she has been active in her school as well. She has been a member of the Drama Club for six years and a member of the National Thespian Society for three years. Olivia has been a member of the Art Society for four years, band for six years, All-County Band for two years, Student Council for five years and has been a member and the founder of the Gay Straight Alliance for two years. Olivia has been on three different swim teams including varsity swim and dive for five years. Additionally, she has participated in track and field for three years and softball for three years.
Academically, Olivia has worked hard. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, has earned high honor roll throughout high school, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma and was a participant in both the Students Inside Albany program and Girls’ State. Olivia has earned first place in the Melaro Writing Contest and was the contest winner in the “What Happened” Hillary Clinton student essay.
Olivia’s future plans are to obtain an undergraduate degree in journalism and American Sign Language while minoring in human rights, women and gender studies or art. Her goal is to attend law school and work in U.S. Social Security as a disability defense attorney. Olivia is described by her grandfather as an “extremely motivated student with many achievements related to community service and politics.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.