The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Noah Steinbroner. Noah is the son of Michelle and Bill Steinbroner and has graduated from Ellicottville Central School.
Noah has done much for his community and school. He has participated in Village Clean-Up Day and the Adopt a Highway Program. He has helped organize a 5K walk/run in Ellicottville and assisted at the Dime Carnival. Noah has volunteered with senior citizens and was an assistant youth soccer coach.
He has been a member of the Ellicottville Students Preserving the Reading of America Club and the schools band. Noah was the class president as a freshman and sophomore, has been the class vice president for the past two years and has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years.
Not only has Noah been involved in many activities in the community and school, but has excelled in sports and academics as well. He played varsity soccer for five years, serving as captain for one year; was a CCAA East First Team All-Star for three years and earned the CCAA East League Defensive Most Valuable Player twice. Noah also ran track for five years and broke two school records, while also earning the Most Valuable Player Award two times.
In addition to earning high honor roll throughout high school, Noah has been on the dean’s list for Jamestown Community College Connections, has earned 31 college credits and has received four different scholarships at graduation.
Noah’s future plans are to attend JCC-St. Bonaventure as an English major to pursue a career as a writer. He is described by his godmother as an “intelligent, athletic and kind young man.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be graduating high school in 2022, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator at (716) 938-2617.