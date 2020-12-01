Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announced this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Nathan Gabler. Nathan is the son of Christine Armstrong-Gabler and Jeffrey Gabler and is a senior at Olean High School.
Nathan has done much for his community. He has volunteered at the National Cherry Blossom Festival for four years and the National Science Technology Engineering and Math Festival for one year. Nathan has participated in youth court helping to give youth who have gotten into legal trouble a second chance before entering the justice system. Additionally, he has been a volunteer youth wrestling coach for two years and an umpire at the Kelly Hitchcock Memorial Tournament for three years. Nathan also participated in the highly competitive BOCES New Visions Medical Professions Program and has been the lead in school and community musicals.
Nathan has been an active member in many school programs. He has been a member of the Interact Club for three years which builds leadership skills in youth through service projects and has played the violin in the orchestra for three years. Nathan has played the flute in the band for four years and has been a section leader for three of those years. Additionally, he has participated in the chorus for four years, select chorus for three years, section leader for two years, assistant director for one year, and bel canto for one year.
Nathan has played a number of sports while earning several awards. He has participated in cross county for four years and track for six years. He has played football for two years, soccer for one year and wrestling for six years. Nathan has earned the 20, 40, 60 Point Award for outstanding involvement in extracurricular activities as well as the 100 Club Award. Other awards that Nathan has earned include the John Flynn Engineering Award, Dream It Do IT 500 winner and the Pi Day Competition winner.
Nathan’s future plans are to attend a university for Biomedical Engineering then go on to pursue a career in orthopedics, biopharmaceuticals or as a physician’s assistant. He is described by his school counselor as being unmatched in his work ethic in all that he does while being enrolled in the most rigorous academic courses offered at Olean High School.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau program coordinator, at 938-2617.