Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Maxwell Garvin.
Max is the son of Eric and Mary Beth Garvin of Olean and is a senior at Archbishop Walsh Academy.
Max has done much for the community through volunteer service. He has helped at the St. Mary’s festival for two years and at the annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for five years. Max has been an instructor at the Andy Moore Basketball Camp for two years, has volunteered at the Shamrock Basketball Tournament for three years and has completed more than 30 hours of community service each year for five years.
In addition to community service, Max has been involved in many school activities. He has been a member and the treasurer of the Interact Club for two years, focusing on building leadership skills through service projects. He has been a member of the International Club for two years and has also played several varsity sports, earning several awards. Those sports and awards include, basketball for three years, earning MVP, the Coach’s Award and Second Team All IAC Basketball, as well as golf for one year, earning most improved. Max has played Varsity Soccer for three years, earning League All Star and Most Versatile Player and he has played baseball for two years, earning the Male Athlete of the Year.
Not only has Max done much for his school and community, but has worked hard academically as well. He has been a member of the Academic Honor Society for three years and a member of the National Honor Society for three years, holding the positions of secretary, treasurer and vice president. He has been on the Honor Roll throughout high school, has held the second-highest grade point average in his class for four years and earned the IB Learner Award for four years. Max’s future plans are to attend college majoring in education or social work. He is described by his school counselor as “a hardworking and well-rounded leader among his peers.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator, at 938-2617.