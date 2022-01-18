The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Maryam Mirza. Maryam is the daughter of Shazia Siddiqi and Zafar Mirza and is a senior at Olean High School.
Maryam has done much for her community and school. She has been a member of the Interact Club for two years holding the positions of Treasurer for one years and President for one year. Through this club Maryam was given the opportunity to do service projects and build leadership skills. She has been a member of the Southern Tier Islamic Society for six years and a member of the Olean Area Youth Court for one year, giving first time juvenile offenders a second chance before entering the criminal justice system.
Maryam has been a volunteer for the Souper Bowl of Caring, which is an annual food drive, for one year and was the Coordinator of the group for one year. Maryam has been a member of the band playing the alto saxophone and a member of the Yearbook Committee. She has been the Class Vice President for one year and is currently holding the position of Class Secretary.
Maryam has been involved in sports while excelling academically in a rigorous course load. She has been a member of the Cross Country team for five years and Track and Field for four years. Maryam has been a member of the National Honor Society and has been ranked in the Top Five students in her class. She has earned the University of Rochester’s George Eastman Young Leaders Award and was a Commended Scholar for Preliminary SAT’s in 2020.
Maryam’s future plans are to pursue a career in the medical field or anything that is STEM related. She is described by her school counselor as an exceptional individual whose extracurricular activities and service to the community are commendable.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open until March 15, 2022. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.