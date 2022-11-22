The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Mariah Downey. Mariah is the daughter of Lyndsay Siafakas and Jamie Eddy and is a senior at Salamanca High School.
Mariah has volunteered her time in both the community and her school. She has participated in Salamanca soccer camp for two years and the Cindy Mohr Annual Memorial Run for a year. Mariah has attended Camp Warrior for two years and has been a member of the school band, playing the trumpet and percussion, for seven years.
She has been a member of the Tri-M-Band Honor Society for two years, holding the position of vice-president and has been a member of the Key Club for a year. The Key Club is an international organization that provides its members with opportunities to complete service projects to build character and develop leadership skills.
Mariah has also worked hard in the sports that she has participated in and has earned several awards. She has been a member of the varsity soccer team for four years and earned both the Rookie of the Year award and the Athlete of the Week award.
Mariah has played in the Andrea Morton Memorial Soccer Tournament and has been a member of the indoor track team for a year. She has played varsity lacrosse for two years and varsity softball for four years, earning the Most Improved Player award.
Academically, Mariah has also excelled. She has earned High Honor Roll throughout high school and is in the top 10% of her graduating class. She has received the Riley Scholarship Award at St. Bonaventure, which is awarded to individuals who maintain academic excellence while displaying leadership qualities in their schools and communities.
Additionally, Mariah has taken several college courses and has earned the Dean’s List at Jamestown Community College for dual-enrollment courses.
Mariah’s future plans are to attend college, majoring in psychology, in order to get her Ph.D. and become a psychologist.
She is described by her school guidance counselor as a student who does very well academically, but also goes out of her way to help others by volunteering. She is further described as being one of the kindest students the counselor knows.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact Alison Crosson, youth bureau program coordinator at (716) 938-2617.