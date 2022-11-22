Mariah Downey

The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Mariah Downey. Mariah is the daughter of Lyndsay Siafakas and Jamie Eddy and is a senior at Salamanca High School.

Mariah has volunteered her time in both the community and her school. She has participated in Salamanca soccer camp for two years and the Cindy Mohr Annual Memorial Run for a year. Mariah has attended Camp Warrior for two years and has been a member of the school band, playing the trumpet and percussion, for seven years.

