The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Mallory Welty. Mallory is the daughter of Inga and Larry Welty and is a senior at Portville Central School.
Mallory has volunteered numerous hours of volunteer service to her community. She has helped at the Seventh Grade Orientation for one year and the MFB Memorial Softball Tournament for three years. Mallory has been a volunteer and donor at American Red Cross Blood Drives for two years and has helped hang up and take down the Hometown Hero Banners for three years. She has helped host and serve Spaghetti Dinners at her school for three years, volunteered at the Mike McGreevy Race for two years, has been a Panther Hoop School Counselor for two years, and a talent show volunteer for three years. Mallory has helped at the Gus Macker Basketball Tournament for four years, Adam C. Elliott Basketball Tournament for two years, has participated in community can drives, and has volunteered at the Portville Art and Antique Show for three years. She has participated in Dollars for Scholars Phone-a-Thon for one year, has helped with Presents for Panthers for four years making blankets, shopping for, wrapping, and delivering gifts, and has filmed Varsity Boys Soccer Games for two years.
Mallory has shown her leadership qualities through being active in school programs. She has been a member of the Student Council for six years, serving one year as Secretary and one year as Vice-President. Mallory has been a member of the Physics Club for two years, one year as Secretary, Yearbook Club for two years as Editor, and band for six years. She has played basketball, soccer and softball all for six years and has earned numerous awards in each sport. Some of those awards include, but are not limited to, CCAA Division I East First Team All-Star in all three sports, Athlete of the Week and Month in Basketball, Big 30 All-Star in Soccer, Sectional Champion in Softball, and has earned the Scholar-Athlete Award several times in each sport.
On top of her community and school involvement, Mallory has worked hard academically and has held several jobs. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years serving one year as President, and has earned High Honor Roll every marking period of high school. Mallory has received the Perfect Attendance Award two times and the Clarkson University High School Leadership Award once. She has worked as a Summer Recreation Counselor for two years, a weight room monitor at the school for several months and a child care provider for three years. Mallory’s future plans are to attend college majoring in business. She is described by her Guidance Counselor as a considerate and thoughtful person who will continue to make a mark on those around her.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open until March 15, 2022. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.