Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Makaelynn Graves.
She is the daughter of Tiffany Graves Decker and Joseph Morris and is a senior at Franklinville Central School.
Makaelynn has done much for her community and school. She has volunteered at the SPCA for one year and Falling for Franklinville Fest for one year. She has participated in Youth Court for one year, helped with the Live Nations concession stand and volunteered at the Maple Festival for two years and the Blount Library for three years.
Makaelynn has played in the school’s band for seven years and was a member of the chorus for four years. She was the Student Council secretary for two years and the class secretary for five years. Makaelynn has also played on several sports teams, including both basketball and softball for six years and cheerleading for one year.
In addition to Makaelynn’s busy program involvement, academically she has worked hard. She has been on the high honor roll, a member of the National Junior Honor Society and a member of the National Honor Society. Makaelynn has earned the George Eastman Young Leaders Award, the Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award and the RIT Computing Metal Award. She has frequently worked as a babysitter, loves to work with children and has helped her parents with their business.
Makaelynn’s future plans are to be in a career field where she works with children. She is described by her school counselor as a person who is “constantly helping other people, a quiet leader and a role model for her peers.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator, at 938-2617.