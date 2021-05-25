Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Maeghan Collins. Maeghan is the daughter of Debbie and Tim Collins and is a senior at Salamanca Central School.
Maeghan has done much for her community and school through volunteer service. She has worked with Meals on Wheels for five years and Operation Christmas Child for five years. Through Operation Christmas Child, Maeghan purchased and helped package Christmas gifts for less fortunate children around the world.
She has also raised money for the Adopt a Family for Christmas Program for one year, volunteered at the Falling Leaves Festival for two years and helped serve over one thousand people at the annual Thanksgiving Dinner for two years. Maeghan has been a member of the Key Club for two years and through the Unifies Sports Program, she has supported students with special needs through coaching and bonding with the youth.
Maeghan has worked hard in her academics while participating in sports. She has played varsity tennis for three years earning a spot as captain; varsity bowling for six years, earning MVP and second team all-stars; and varsity golf for three years.
Maeghan has received the Athlete of the Week and Student of the Month Awards and has been in the top 10 of her class throughout high school. She has been a member and secretary of the National Honor Society for one year, a member of the Science Honors Society for one year and a member of the Spanish Honors Society for two years. Additionally, Maeghan has been on the high honor roll every marking period for the last four years and has received two Certificates of Academic Excellence in English.
Maeghan’s future plans are to attend college with a focus in American Sign Language and special education. She is described by a family friend as an outstanding leader in the community and a top student-athlete.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.