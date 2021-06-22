The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Lindsey Veno.
Lindsey is the daughter of James and Tammy Veno and is a senior at Hinsdale Central School.
Lindsey has volunteered with Genesis House for one year and the Portville Fire Department for two years. She has participated in Youth Group for two years and Drama Club for three years. Lindsey is the Co-Founder of the Spirit Club and has held the position of president for two years. She has been a member of the Yearbook Club for three years and the Hiking Club for four years. Lindsey has been a member of the International Club for two years and has held the positions of vice president and president. She has also been a class officer for two years, holding the positions of vice president and president and has been a member of the Student Council for two years.
Lindsey has participated in a number of sports while maintaining a high grade point average. She has played varsity soccer for four years, earning the Most Improved Soccer Player Award for two years, and varsity basketball for three years, earning the Most Improved Basketball Player Award one year. She played varsity softball for three years and has played on the Southern Tier Bandits for one year.
She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and is currently certified in CPR, AED and Heart Saver First AID. Additionally, Lindsey attended the New Vision Health Professions Program.
Lindsey’s future plans are to attend college to pursue a career as a physician assistant. She is described by her school counselor as a student who not only puts forth great passion and enthusiasm in all that she does, but excels in it as well.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be graduating high school in 2022, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.