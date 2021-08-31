The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Lexi Mikowicz.
Lexi is the daughter of Nannette Mikowicz and Paul Mikowicz and has graduated from Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School.
Lexi has done much for her community and school. She has participated in and been a Council Member of the Western New York Youth Climate Action Summit for three years. Lexi has volunteered with the state Department of Environmental Conservation testing the local watershed and advised the DEC of the findings through the B-Wet Program. Additionally, she has helped organize and participated in a walk-a-thon to raise funds for Stop Soldier Suicide through her county government internship.
Lexi played varsity basketball for three years and varsity soccer for four years, earning spot as captain and receiving honorable mention honors. She has played on several softball teams for six years, earning a Most Valuable Player award, and she participated in bowling for one year. In addition, Lexi played in the school’s band and sang in the chorus while working as a babysitter for local families.
Lexi has also held leadership roles though club activities. She has participated in Together Including Every Student, which is a club that focuses on the inclusion of children with disabilities and Kid Connect, which is a club that supports disengaged youth through positive friendships. Lexi has been a member of the Drama Club holding the position of secretary, ECO’s Club and Connect Life Club, helping to organize a blood drive. She has been a member of the Natural Helpers Club, holding the position of co-president and was the Student Council vice president. Additionally, Lexi was the senior class president, a member of the National Honor Society and earned high honor roll throughout high school.
Lexi is described by her mother as being “a self-motivated young lady who is always willing to help others.” She will attend college majoring in environmental science to pursue a career as an environmental engineer.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be graduating high school in 2022, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.