Youth of the Week: Lauren Kielar

Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Lauren Kielar.
Lauren is the daughter of Danielle and Stephen Kielar and is a senior at Olean High School.
Lauren has done much for her community. She has volunteered with Catholic Charities by watching children while their caregivers were in support group meetings and has helped at youth based events for two years though the Youth Development Coalition. Lauren has participated in the Top Soccer program for two years helping children with disabilities learn how to play soccer and has volunteered with Toys for Tots for four years, bagging sorting and distributing toys to families in need every winter.
Additionally, Lauren has been a member of the Interact Club for four years, two of those years as vice president, which led her to participate in numerous service projects.
Lauren has also been involved in several school activities while maintaining good grades. She has played soccer for two years and was the soccer manager for two years. She has participated in Liberty Partnerships for five years and has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years. In addition to being on the High Honor Roll throughout high school, Lauren is ranked seventh in her class, is enrolled in the New Visions Medical Program at BOCES and has worked at the YMCA as a childcare aid.
Lauren is on track to graduate from Olean High with multiple college-level courses and credits under her belt. Her future plans are to eventually become a pediatric physician assistant and to study abroad. Lauren is described by her school counselor as a well-liked and highly respected student whose love for people and children will take her far.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator at 938-2617.