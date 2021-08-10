The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Laura Wilhelm. Laura is the daughter of Ginny and Adam Wilhelm and has graduated from Portville Central School.
Laura has been involved in many community and school programs. She was a Skills Camp Coach for Portville volleyball for three years and has volunteered at the ACE Tournament. Laura has helped set up and take down the Sept. 11 Memorial, has assisted her church doing maintenance work and has volunteered and cleaned at Rehab Today.
She has been a member of the school’s band for four years and the jazz band for two years. Laura has been a member of the Spanish Club for three years and has held the position of secretary for two years. She has been a member of the Physics Club for two years and held the position of treasurer for one year. Additionally, she has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, holding the position of treasurer for one year.
Not only has Laura been involved in community and club activities, but she has also played sports and maintained good grades. She has played varsity softball for one year and varsity volleyball for five years, earning a spot as captain for two of those years. She has played on the Octane club volleyball team for six years and has been the captain for five of those years. She is a two-time New York state volleyball champion, first team All-State payer, first team All-Western New York player and has earned the League Sportsmanship Award.
Not only has Laura been a scholar athlete, but she has been on the high honor roll throughout high school. She has earned first place in the Alfred State Science Fair, second place in the St. Bonaventure Science Fair and was a qualifier for the Genius Olympiad Science Fair.
Laura’s plans are to attend college to pursue a career as a physical therapist. She is described by her school counselor as “an integral member of the school and a leader in the community.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be graduating high school in 2022, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.