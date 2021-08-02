The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Kirsten Comstock. Kirsten is the daughter of Keri and James Comstock and has graduated from Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Kirsten has been a large part of her school and community. She has volunteered at the American Legion serving dinners to veterans and has helped run a dress drive for students who were unable to afford them. Kirsten has participated in fundraisers to provide wells to villages in Africa and has volunteered at the SPCA for the past four years. She has been a member of the Interact Club for four years which gives youth ages twelve through eighteen the opportunity to complete service projects to build leadership skills. Kirsten has also participated in the Friends of Rachel Club for two years. This club is designed to promote kindness and respect among students.
Kirsten has participated in other school activities as well. She has been a member of the drama club for two years and the Spanish club for three years. Kirsten has played the oboe in the band for three years, has attended Area All-State, has played varsity tennis for four years, and has attended Houghton College’s tennis camp for three years. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and has earned High Honor Roll throughout middle and high school.
Kirsten’s future plans are to get a master’s degree in early childhood education and become a teacher. She is described by her school counselor as a hardworking and deserving student.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be graduating high school in 2022, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.