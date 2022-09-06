The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Kendell Valvo. Kendell is the son of Chris Valvo, Denise Greeley and the late Helen Yaworsky and has graduated from Salamanca High School.
Kendell has shown his leadership by helping those around him and constantly striving to do his best. He has been a member of the Key Club which is an international, student-led organization that has provided Kendell with community service opportunities to build character and develop leadership skills. He was a member of DECA and attended DECA States for three years. DECA is a global organization whose focus is to prepare students to become leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
Additionally, Kendell was a member of Odyssey of the Mind, student council and played sports. He was captain of the varsity soccer team and also played varsity tennis. Kendell played in the pep band, jazz band, pit orchestra, and attended Solo Festivals and All-County Band.
Academically, Kendell also worked very hard. He took five different college classes through Jamestown Community College during his high school years and earned a number of awards. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Business/Marketing Honor Society, Music Honor Society, Math Honor Society, and the Science Honor Society. He was also awarded Business/Marketing Student of the Month and graduated at the top of his class as the salutatorian.
Kendall is currently attending Cornell University where he was accepted as an early admission and is majoring in computer science. He is described by a family friend as a person who has overcome so much and thrived in the face of adversity. He has worked hard in everything that he has done and will go far in whatever he chooses to do.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are now open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.