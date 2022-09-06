The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Kendell Valvo. Kendell is the son of Chris Valvo, Denise Greeley and the late Helen Yaworsky and has graduated from Salamanca High School.

Kendell has shown his leadership by helping those around him and constantly striving to do his best. He has been a member of the Key Club which is an international, student-led organization that has provided Kendell with community service opportunities to build character and develop leadership skills. He was a member of DECA and attended DECA States for three years. DECA is a global organization whose focus is to prepare students to become leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

