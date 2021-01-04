Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Kaylee Brennan.
Kaylee is the daughter of Bridget Brennan and is a senior at Franklinville Central School.
Kaylee has done much for her school and community. She has volunteered at the Maple Festival for five years, working at the pancake breakfast, and has helped at the youth football concession stand for five years. She has assisted with the Girl Scout’s Veterans Day Dinner and has been a volunteer for the Parent Teacher Organization for five years, helping with numerous activities such as STEM Night.
She has been the class treasurer for six years, Science Club treasurer for six years, Spanish Club treasurer for one year, the yearbook chief editor for two years and a chorus member for two years.
Kaylee has worked hard academically and played several sports. She has been a member of the National Honor Society and played varsity soccer for two years, earning the Andrea Morton 2019 Memorial Sportsmanship Award. Kaylee has played varsity softball for two years and varsity basketball for two years, earning a NYS Class D Championship and the Coaches Award.
Kaylee has been a FCS Vision Award recipient for having pride in herself and has created and edited “Pawse Live,” a series of weekly videos for the community during the COVID-19 remote learning. The videos included virtual tours of the school for students headed back to school.
Kaylee’s future plans are to attend a four-year college to pursue a degree in communications. She is described by her teacher as a “caring and creative young leader.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator at 938-2617.