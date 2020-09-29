Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Kathryn Schlepko.
Kathryn is the daughter of Devan and Joseph Schlepko and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Kathryn has done much for her community and school. She has been a member of Friends of Rachel, a club that promotes kindness and respect among students, and the Interact Club for three years. The Interact Club gives youth ages 12 through 18 the opportunity to do service projects to build leadership skills.
During the three years that Kathryn has been a member of this club, she has held positions of president and treasurer.
In addition, she has been a camp aid and riding counselor in training for the Girls Scouts of Western New York Summer Camp for two years.
Other school activities that Kathryn has been involved in include, Drama Club for seven years, chorus for seven years and Student Council for one year as secretary. Kathryn has played sports while maintaining a high grade point average. She has played soccer for one year and tennis for two years.
Kathryn has been on the honor roll, high honor roll and high honor roll with merit. She has earned the Highest Class Average Award in both French and English.
Kathryn enjoys hiking, photography and playing the ukulele. Her future plans are to earn a bachelor’s degree in economics to become a real estate lawyer. Kathryn is described by her school counselor as a “caring and active student who is accustomed to overcoming great obstacles with a positive and forward-looking attitude.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator, at (716) 938-2617.