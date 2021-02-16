Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Kate Yaworsky.
Kate is the daughter of Melissa and Jason Yaworsky and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Kate has been heavily involved in community service throughout her high school years. She has helped at the Genesis House of Olean for three years, volunteering 12 days per year. She has helped at the Olean Food Pantry for one year and has done much for the SPCA of Cattaraugus County for three years, helping with kitten season, which lasts approximately eight months per year. She has fostered kittens, walked dogs and has spent time with dogs and cats.
Kate has volunteered at the Mitzvah Corps Summer Camp, spending two weeks as a full-time camp counselor for refugee children and has participated in the Olean Community Theatre, having served in cast and crew for several musicals over two years. Additionally, Kate has participated in the Cattaraugus Center for the Performing Arts at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater in the cast of two musicals and the Olean Theatre Workshop as cast and crew of plays and musicals for four years.
Not only has Kate been an asset to her community but has been involved in many school activities as well. A member of the National Honor Society, she has participated in Dream It, Do It, an effort to promote careers in advanced manufacturing and show the importance of STEM education. She has also played the saxophone in the band for two years, has been a member and featured soloist in chorus for three years, participated in the Area All State Chorus for one year, and has been a member of the All County Chorus for three years.
Other school clubs that Kate has participated in include, the LEO (Leadership, Experience and Opportunity) Club for three years, the Spanish Club for three years, Donate Life Club for two years and the Natural Helpers Club for one year.
Kate has worked hard academically and has been on the honor roll throughout her middle and high school years. Her future plans are to attend college to study biology. She would like to use her love of both science and animals in her future career by becoming a veterinarian. Kate is described by her school counselor as being an “extremely hard-working and compassionate youth who continually goes out of her way to help others, whether they are human or animals.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator at (716) 938-2617.