Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Kaley McCracken.
Kaley is the daughter of Robert McCracken and Nicole VerHagen and is a senior at West Valley Central School.
Kaley has done much for her community and school. She has been a member of 4-H for one year and has volunteered at Empire Animal Rescue Society (EARS) for four years. Through EARS, Kaley has taken care of the animals, assisted at fundraising events and earned the Wildcat Above and Beyond Award for her fundraising efforts.
Kaley has been a member of Students against Destructive Decisions (SADD and formerly known as Students against Drunk Drivers) for three years and has been the president of SADD for two years. She has been a member of the Student Council for three years, was the treasurer for one year and the vice president for one year. Kaley has been a yearbook editor for three years and the class president for two years. Additionally, she has been a member of the bowling team for three years.
Academically, Kaley has worked hard. She has been on the merit roll, honor roll and high honor roll in addition to taking college courses through Genesee Community College. She has attended multiple conferences and webinars with Reality Check to combat youth substance abuse and holds a part-time job as a stylist in Ellicottville.
Her future plans are to attend college and enroll in a six-year program to become a high school guidance counselor. Kaley is described by her SADD chapter advisor and guidance counselor as “one of the most involved students that West Valley has had in several years and as someone who supports the community unselfishly and consistently.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. Outstanding community members who are seniors in high school may be nominated for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator at (716) 938-2617.