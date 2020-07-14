Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Juddson Spako.
Juddson is the son of Brian Spako and Marie Schultz and graduated from Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Juddson has done much for his school and community, having volunteered over 40 hours at Roswell Park in Buffalo over the summer. He visited with people who have been diagnosed with cancer and helped out wherever he was needed.
He has also been a bell ringer for the Salvation Army, and has helped at unified sports events, joining people with and without disabilities to build understanding and friendships.
Juddson has been a member of the Interact Club for two years — the club works on building leadership skills through service projects, and a member of the Spanish Club for two years.
He has been a student representative on the Allegany-Limestone School Board, a Student Council representative for two years and the class vice president for a year.
Juddson played on the basketball team for two years, tennis team for a year and has participated in track and field.
Academically, Juddson has been on the honor roll throughout his high school years and has earned the highest average in public speaking. Juddson enjoys learning about different cultures and languages. In his spare time he does photography and was selected for a statewide art show for his work.
He will attend the University of Edinboro, Edinboro, Pa., majoring in journalism. He is described by his father as being “strongly committed to all that he does even in the face of high stress situations.”
Nominations for the 2020 graduating class are still open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who has just graduated high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau program coordinator at ajcrosson@cattco.org.