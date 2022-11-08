The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Joseph Harasta. Joe is the son of Cindi Rhoades and is a senior at Franklinville Central School.

Joseph has done much for the community through volunteer service. He has been a member of the Boy Scouts of America for seven years holding the positions of Senior Patrol Leader and Outdoor Ethics Officer and has nearly completed his Eagle Scout project.

