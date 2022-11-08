The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Joseph Harasta. Joe is the son of Cindi Rhoades and is a senior at Franklinville Central School.
Joseph has done much for the community through volunteer service. He has been a member of the Boy Scouts of America for seven years holding the positions of Senior Patrol Leader and Outdoor Ethics Officer and has nearly completed his Eagle Scout project.
Joe has been a member of Dream It Do It for 10 years, which is a group whose goal is to promote the importance of STEM Education and has been a volunteer for Cattaraugus County Youth Court. Through youth court, he has held positions of Judge, Prosecutor, Defense Attorney, Clerk/Bailiff, and Jury and has totaled over 100 hours of community service.
Joe has participated in Rachel’s Challenge for five years and has been the Treasurer of the club for two years, working to promote kindness and respect among students. Additionally, he has volunteered with the SPCA for two years.
Joseph has also been highly active in school activities, sports and academics. He has been a member of the band and chorus each for three years and the Drama Club for four years. Joe has participated in the VEX Robotics Team for four years and has been the Team Leader for three years.
He has been a member of the Yearbook Committee for four years, holding the position of Editor, and has played several sports. Joe has been a member of the wrestling team for five years, earning the Coaches Award, the Trap Team for five years and the Olean Eagles Varsity Hockey Team for two years.
He has been on the Honor Roll and High Honor Roll throughout high school, has earned the Vision Award for community involvement and has received several Boy Scouts of America Awards.
Joe’s future plans are to either attend college majoring in something STEM related and/or join the military. He is described by his mother as having a heart of gold as he is always willing to help others in need.
Nominations for the 2023 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.