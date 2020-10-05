Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Jordyn Harasta.
Jordyn is the daughter of Cindi Rhoades and is a senior at Franklinville Central School.
Jordyn has done much for her school and community. She has been a bell ringer for the Salvation Army, has helped at Boy Scouts activities as well as with the Cub Scouts for several years. She has participated in Cattaraugus County Youth Court for more than six years, volunteering more than 50 hours to the juvenile justice diversion program and youth of the county.
She has been a Storm Athletics Junior Cheer coach and a member of the Basilica of St. Mary’s of the Angels for several years. Jordyn has volunteered at Parent Teacher Organization events and has participated in Rachel’s Challenge for six years, four of those years serving as the treasurer. Rachel’s Challenge is a group that promotes kindness and respect among students.
Other school programs and sports that Jordyn has participated in include Student Council for four years, band for seven years and jazz band for two years. She has played on two soccer teams for six years each and has earned Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year for the school’s team. Jordyn has participated in indoor track for two years and outdoor track for three years. She has been a member of Storm Athletics Competitive Cheer for four years and attends the Olean BOCES program for Medical Professionals.
In addition, Jordyn has participated in the Hugh O’Brian Leadership Challenge, which fosters leadership and community involvement through 100 hours of community service in one year.
Jordyn has earned several awards including the Scholar Athlete Award every year since seventh grade and high honor roll. She was selected for All County Band and earned the George Eastman Young Leader’s Award and the Elmira Key Award. Her future plans are to obtain a bachelor’s degree in nursing while playing college soccer and continue on to be a nurse practitioner. She is described by her mother as being “a quiet leader and positive role model to the young cheerleaders she works with and has been involved in numerous activities while maintaining good grades.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator at 938-2617.