The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Jayden Gustafson. Jayden is the son of Jeff and Shannon Gustafson and Susanne and Brad Schneider and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Jayden has been involved in many community and school activities. He has been an umpire for Ridgeway Area Baseball and a community laborer for Allegany-Limestone Soccer. Jayden has been a member of the chorus for 11 years and a member of the band for five years. He has participated in the drama club for 11 years and has been the lead role in 12 out of 14 productions he has participated in.
Jayden has played several sports while maintaining good grades. He has played baseball for twelve years and basketball for eight years. He has been on the football team for two years and participated in numerous events on the track and field team for four years. Jayden has consistently been on the Honor Roll and has earned the Excellence Award for French III.
Jayden’s future plans are to obtain a double major in biochemistry and political science and eventually get accepted into a physician assistant program. He is described by his school counselor as a kind young man who is a leader among his peers.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be graduating high school in 2022, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.