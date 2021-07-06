The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Haleigh Smith. Haleigh is the daughter of Tara and Raleigh Smith and has graduated from Randolph Central School.
Haleigh has been a support to her community as she has served numerous hours of volunteer service. She has been a reader and an altar server for her church for eight years and has participated in Make a Difference Day raking leaves. Haleigh has volunteered with the Salvation Army ringing the bell for four years and has helped at the Randolph Arts and Crafts Festival for four years. She has assisted with 4H spaghetti dinners for five years and helped with Randolph’s Cards against Cancer fundraiser for four years.
Haleigh has also participated in a number of school activities and sports. She has been a part of the school’s band for four years and chorus for four years serving as the chorus’ Treasurer. Haleigh has participated in the Future Farmers of America program for four years earning the Greenhand Degree and serving as the President. She has been a member of the Ski Club for six years and the varsity girls soccer team for four years. Through her four years in soccer, she has earned the position of captain, the Teammate Award and Honorable Mention. Haleigh has played varsity basketball for three years and indoor soccer for two years.
Academically, Haleigh has worked hard. She has been a member and the Treasurer of the National Honor Society for two years and has earned Honor Roll every quarter since seventh grade. Her future plans are to attend the University of Buffalo to pursue a career in Physical Therapy. She is described by her teacher as an exemplary asset to her school, church and community.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are now closed. If you know an outstanding member of your community who will be graduating high school in 2022, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.