The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Gianna DeRose. Gianna is the daughter of Renee and Dan DeRose and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Gianna has served numerous hours of community service through several programs. She has participated in a program called Making Sisters Smile for one year and has taught elementary school students how to play basketball for two years. Gianna has been an usher at graduation ceremonies and has helped organize and run Freshman Welcome Day. She has volunteered with the Unified Sports Program for two years helping youth with disabilities through sports to promote social inclusion.
Additionally, Gianna has been a member of the Donate Life Club for one year and has helped at a blood drive. She has been a member of the Leadership, Experience and Opportunity (LEO) Club for two years, the Natural Helpers Club for four years serving one year as Vice President and the Friends of Rachel Club for two years, one year as Vice President. All three of those clubs work towards building leadership through helping other people.
Gianna has been involved in many school activities in addition to maintaining academic excellence. She has been a member of the Debate Club for two years, the Investment Club for one year, the Spanish Club for four years, serving one year as Treasure, and has been a member of the Prom Committee for one year. Gianna has held the positions of Freshmen Class Vice President, Junior Class President and has been the Vice President and member of the National Honor Society. She has played Varsity Basketball for five years, was awarded Honorable Mention and has been the Team Captain for two years. Gianna has played softball for five years and volleyball for two years. She has received the Student of the Month and the Bonnie Scholar Awards in addition to earning High Honor Roll throughout high school.
Gianna’s future plans are to attend college and major in business. She is described by her school counselor as a selfless individual who works hard to make her school and community a better place.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are open until March 15, 2022. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.