Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Genevieve Smith.
Genevieve is the daughter of Geraldine and Michael Smith and is a senior at Archbishop Walsh Academy.
Genevieve has volunteered many hours of service to her community and school. She has been a lifelong member of St. John’s Perish, has volunteered at St. John’s Festival for four years and St. Mary of the Angels Festival for three years. She has been a member of the Girl Scouts for 2 1/2 years and has been a Youth Consultant for the City of Olean Youth Bureau and Recreational Advisory Board.
Genevieve has been the treasurer of the Interact Club for two years, completing several service projects and building leadership skills, and has been a Drama Club member for three years. Additionally, Genevieve has been a member of the Photography Club for one year, Yearbook Club for one year and has been an organizer of the Night Out of the Nest fundraiser for four years.
Genevieve has played sports while maintaining a high grade point average. She has played varsity softball for two years and was the girls varsity basketball bookkeeper for one year. She has been a member of the Academic Honor Society for one year and a member of the National Honor Society for two years, one year as the vice president and currently serving as president.
Not only has Genevieve been on High Honor Roll throughout high school, but she has had the highest GPA in her class for four years. In addition, she has earned the IB Learner Award every year of high school, earned first place for the Drug Awareness Ad Campaign for Healthy Cattaraugus County-Drug Free Coalition two separate times and second place at the Erie County Fair in the Amateur Photography Division.
Genevieve’s future plans are to go to college to major in film studies, directing or animation. She would also like to minor in acting, photography and digital media design. She is described by her school counselor as a “driven and positive young person who does much to help her community.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program coordinator at 938-2617.