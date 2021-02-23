Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, announces this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Gabriel Snyder.
Gabriel is the son of Heather Sullivan and Matthew Snyder and is a senior at Ellicottville Central School.
Gabriel has volunteered many hours of service to his community. He has been a nationally-certified Peer Tutor for four years and a volunteer with the Ellicottville Fire Department’s Explorer Program for two years. Gabriel has been an Ellicottville Christmas Stroll performer for three years and an Ellicottville Central School Family Fun Night volunteer for two years. He has participated in Kid’s Creative Collective Theatre for one year and Stop Soldier Suicide as a coordinator and volunteer.
Gabriel has helped at the Dime Carnival for two years, running games for youth, has participated in the Ellicottville Skate Park Fundraiser and has gone to Costa Rica to help plant trees. Gabriel has also participated in many school activities, including County Government intern for one year, Drama Club as lead role for all four years of his participation and Jazz Choir for four years. He has been a member of the Student Council for six years, World Language Club for three years and chorus for five years, earning the position of vice president. Additionally, he has participated in All-County Chorus for four years, All-State Chorus for four years and the Ellicottville Students Preserving Reading in America Club for four years.
Gabriel has played golf for two years, participated in the NYS Summer School of the Arts for two years — advancing on for one of those years — has been on the high honor roll for four years and has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years.
Gabriel plans to attend college and eventually become an actor. He is described by both his government teacher and school counselor as “a young person who has been a positive role model for all those around him and as someone who has a passion for music and acting and has pursued that both in school and within the community.”
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.