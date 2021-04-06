Dr. Anthony Evans, Executive Director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Ethan Dean. Ethan is the son of Jeffery and Brenda Dean and is a senior at Portville Central School.
Ethan has done much for his community and school. He has been a volunteer member of Olean Area Youth Court holding the position of Prosecutor for five years. Youth Court is a program that diverts juveniles from the criminal justice system. Ethan has been a Youth Representative for the Cattaraugus County Youth Advisory Board for two years where he also represented the youth of this county at the NYS Youth Leadership Forum. At the Forum, Ethan met with Assembly and Senate members advocating got funding of youth projects. He has been a peer tutor for one year, a member of the Physics Club for one year as the Vice President and a member of the Ski Club for two years. Ethan has participated in Concert Band for six years and earned First Part for one year playing the Alto Saxophone. Additionally, he has played the Tenor Saxophone in the Jazz Band for four years.
Ethan has maintained a high grade point average while playing several sports. He has been a member of the National Honor Society for one year and has been on the High Honor Roll for four years. Ethan has earned the Highest Academic Achievement Award in Living Environment for one year while playing Varsity Soccer for two years and Enchanted Mountains Soccer for one year winning the League Championship. He has been a member of the Varsity Wrestling Team for one year, has competed in local powerlifting competitions and has earned Second Place in the Junior Division Scholastic Challenge Competition.
Ethan has been accepted into and will be attending the United States Military Academy at West Point. His plans are to major in English for his undergrad, attend law school and become a JAG Officer in the Military. He is described by his guidance counselor as a hard working young person who is giving and kind.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.